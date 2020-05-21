AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 57.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 320,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 92.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.75. 2,626,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

