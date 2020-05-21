Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. 713,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

