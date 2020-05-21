Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a negative net margin of 140.34%.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

