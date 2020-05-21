Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,612 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 4.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.63. 2,773,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,564. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.