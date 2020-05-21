Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.09. 1,621,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.47 and a 200 day moving average of $331.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

