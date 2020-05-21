Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. 37,097,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,135,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

