Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $54.68. 37,629,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,135,680. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

