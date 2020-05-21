AGF Investments Inc. Has $118.98 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $118,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 2,709,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

