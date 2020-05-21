AGF Investments Inc. Has $162.33 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Waste Management worth $162,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

