AGF Investments Inc. Has $200.30 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 204,554 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $200,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

HON traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.58. The stock had a trading volume of 157,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

