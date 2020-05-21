AGF Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,605,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The company has a market cap of $278.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

