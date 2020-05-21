AGF Investments LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 390.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.3% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

NYSE NEE traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.22. 843,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.