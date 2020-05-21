AGF Investments LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.79. 178,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

