AGF Investments LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

MA stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.48. 2,216,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

