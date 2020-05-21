AGF Investments LLC Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,133. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

