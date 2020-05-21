AGF Investments LLC Sells 3,712 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PEP traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

