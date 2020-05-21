AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.15. 2,619,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average is $219.42. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 614.45% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

