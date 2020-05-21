AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,278 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

