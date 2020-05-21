Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 196,700 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,452,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 17.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $95,896,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,048,000 after buying an additional 390,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,134,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,852,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

