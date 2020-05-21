AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,550 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

T stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,309,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,002,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.