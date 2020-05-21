Bank of The West Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.63. 2,769,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average is $330.54. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.