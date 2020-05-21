Bank of The West Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of The West lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,209,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,161. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

