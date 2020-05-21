Bank of The West Sells 19,111 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,293,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.89. 13,363,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,371,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.