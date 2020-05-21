Bank of The West Sells 23,155 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of The West lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,155 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,556,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,275,426. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.