Bank of The West Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,865,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,002,536. The company has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

