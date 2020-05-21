Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 352 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

ABBV stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

