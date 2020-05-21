Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 126.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,702.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 37,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,164. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.65 and its 200 day moving average is $301.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

