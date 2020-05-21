Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,549 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,601,694. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

