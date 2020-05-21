Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,330. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

