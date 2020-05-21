Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,943 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 8,103,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

