Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,996,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 161,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.70. 42,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,645. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

