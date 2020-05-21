Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 3,643,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,668. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

