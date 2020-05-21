Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

