Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 121 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 395,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.20. 2,580,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

