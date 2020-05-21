Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $16,339,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 287,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

