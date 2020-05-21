Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 219 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $238.45. 2,685,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 614.45%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

