Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 38,834 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,834 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 54,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 392,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

