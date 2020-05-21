Biltmore Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,288 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,232,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

