Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 9,031,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645,936. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

