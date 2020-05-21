Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 628.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares during the period. AmeriCold Realty Trust comprises about 1.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 264,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 67.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 870,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 351,953 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 38.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,669 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

COLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. 52,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

