Callan Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,780 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. 30,540,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,784,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.