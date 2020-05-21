Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys New Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

