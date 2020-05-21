Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys Shares of 34,996 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 72.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 395,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

