Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.21. The company had a trading volume of 76,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.58 and a 200-day moving average of $317.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

