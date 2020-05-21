Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.92 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Msci comprises approximately 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Msci by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at $127,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,712. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.