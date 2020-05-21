Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,009,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

