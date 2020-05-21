Chase Investment Counsel Corp Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 829.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 549,309 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.04. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

