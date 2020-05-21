Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 2,936 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,931 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

FIS stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.17. 105,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,918. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

