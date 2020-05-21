Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 7,304 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. State Street Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after acquiring an additional 335,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,465. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.