Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 810 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $8,679,847. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.47. 84,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,070. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

